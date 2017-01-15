Now, WhatsApp your Punjab election related complaints to Patiala DC

Lodging the poll-related complaints is now easy. The as deputy commissioner (DC) Patiala, Ramvir Singh released a new WhatsApp number (+91-9988696877) of the local administration, on Saturday. The said number allows ordinary voters to upload any election-related violation complaint.

“If any political party threatens you or attempts to lure you with money, drugs or liquor; simply send a complaint or if possible, send a video on our WhatsApp number, so that we can immediately take action against the violators,” said deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Ramvir Singh, while addressing Patiala district voters.

The deputy commissioner said that identity of the complainants will be kept confidential and none of the officials involved in the dispersal of such complaints are allowed to leak any information regarding the complainant.

He said that the election commission is strict on the use of money and liquor during the polls.

The DC asked the voters not to get influenced by any kind of allurement, instead, reach out to them with specific inputs.

“The support of ordinary citizens will help us in organising free and fair elections,” said Ramvir. The DC also informed that the administration has set up a toll-free complaint number (1800-180-2811), where the voters can lodge their complaints and suggestions.

“We have security arrangements in place in all eight constituencies. So there is no need to get threatened by anyone,” he said.

He said that the voters’ slips will be made available to the residents at their doorsteps before February 4.

DC ASSURES SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT FOR 4,608 DISABLE VOTERS

The deputy commissioner informed that the administration has identified 4,608 disabled voters across eight constituencies.

“We have made special arrangements in nearly 800 polling booths, where the disabled voters will cast their votes,” he said.

He added that Patiala (urban) and Sanaur are to be covered under the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The system allows voters to verify that their votes are cast as intended and can serve as an additional barrier to changing or destroying votes.