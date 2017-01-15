NRIs from Canada, US travelling to Punjab to take part in poll campaign

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Punjab are flying back to the state in droves ahead of the upcoming polls to campaign for the parties they support.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers from Canada are taking a chartered flight from Toronto that will land in New Delhi in the wee hours of January 19.

Jaskirat Mann, AAP’s convener in Canada, has been campaigning in the Malwa belt for the last three months. “I tell people how my husband and I were able to set up a transport business in Canada because of the processes there, and how AAP will replicate those here and ensure good governance,” she said.

Twenty-five-year-old Joban Randhawa, the brains behind AAP’s ‘Chalo Punjab’ drive claimed that over 20,000 NRIs have registered on their campaign’s mobile app, which connects them with AAP workers on the ground level in their constituency as well as those in Canada.

Not one to be left behind, the Indian Overseas Congress was also planning to ferry a planeload of supporters from the US in the coming weeks.

Gurmeet Singh Gill, president of Indian Overseas Congress in the US, intends to take a break from his chain of gas stations in New York and lead an NRI march in Punjab. “We have 27 units (of the party) in the US and plan to charter a plane so that we can all land together, and tour Punjab in a fleet of buses,” he said.

The Akalis have also launched a campaign abroad to rally support for their party. Satpal Singh Brar, chief spokesman of the SAD in Washington DC said they had initiated ‘Aao Punjab Chaliye’ movement to bring together the party’s supporters.

Brar said the state’s ruling SAD-BJP government enjoyed support from the NRIs as it had paid heed to their demands.

“We have a dedicated grievance cell handled by the officer on special duty (OSD) to the deputy CM. It has solved 65 cases in the recent past,” he said.

The surge in NRI participation comes against the backdrop of the 2014 parliamentary polls, during which funds and manpower from Indians settled abroad provided an impetus to greenhorn AAP candidates.

According to Harjinder Walia, head of journalism department at Patiala’s Punjabi University, NRIs are able to broker influence because of the money they pump into their native places. “They build schools, hospitals, houses for relatives; and are forthcoming with funds for marriages and such occasions. So, every NRI has enough goodwill to be an effective influencer.”

A few, however, remain critical of the NRIs’ role in the poll campaign, stating that the community’s participation was driven by their desire to play the ‘neta’.

“Ask them whether they will return if their party of choice comes to power, and their answer will be a resounding no,” said an Akali candidate on the condition of anonymity.