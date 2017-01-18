On relentless mission UP election win, Fakkad Baba gets ready for 16th time

Unfazed by past 15 poll defeats — eight in Lok Sabha and seven in assembly elections, Fakkad Baba reached the collectorate premises of Mathura and filed his nominations for the 16th election of his life on Tuesday.

Fakkad Baba, 73, who claims to be a disciple of Shankaracharya of Jagannath Puri, says by contesting the elections, he is merely complying with the directions of his guru. Hailing from Bithoor in Kanpur district, Baba believes that he will emerge victorious in his 20th attempt as prophesied by his guru.

The septuagenarian claims that he has been contesting elections since 1977.

“My best performance was in the 1991 general elections when Sakshi Maharaj, who is a BJP MP from Unnao at present, won from Mathura and I got 8,000 votes,” claims Baba.

“I will continue to contest elections till a ban is imposed on cow slaughter,” the baba resolves. “If I win the elections, improving the education system will be my priority as it has got commercialised,” he promises.

Fakkad Baba has already raised .10,000, required as deposit money, from his followers, who finance him in every election and his proposers and approvers are also ready. Baba adds that he was always inclined towards spiritualism.