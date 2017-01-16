Pargat Singh ‘sure’ of Jalandhar Cant ticket after Sidhu’s entry into Congress

Former Amritsar MP Navjot Sidhu’s joining Congress has elated Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh.The former Indian hockey captain has been getting assurance from the Congress high command to get ticket from Jalandhar Cantonment seat.

Even as the Congress has officially not declared Pargat as its candidate from Cantonment seat, but sources said that Sidhu has assured him of the ticket from the seat for which former MLA Jagbir Brar is also a strong claimant. Interestingly, Brar’s candidature is strongly backed by PPCC chief Captain Amarinder Singh as well and it was only after Captain’s strong recommendation of Brar that the ticket is still pending.

Minutes after Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to formally join the party, Pargat, started getting congratulatory messages from his supporters.

The MLA even celebrated with his supporters at his residence. “I am confident of getting the ticket but let us wait till the list is out,” said Pargat, who has already conveyed to his supporters about getting the ticket.

“Pargat ‘s son has also sent messages to his friends regarding the same after Sidhu’s strong stand in favour of his father,” said a close friend of the former Indian hockey skipper.

On the other hand,the said developments have confused Brar. From last four years as an opposition leader Brar had opposed Pargat as the SAD MLA.

As of now Brar has not received any communication to shift his base to Nakodar after Pargat’ s possible entry from Cantonment. As per sources Brar is still confident that the party will prefer him. After Pargat started celebrations, Brar supporters also met at his residence in Model Town to deliberate the next move in case Pargat gets the ticket. “Many supporters have asked Brar to contest as independently. However, he is yet to make up his mind,” said a close associate of Brar.