Patiala: Bribery and corruption will be wiped out in AAP regime, says Sanjay

Senior leader and in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) affairs in Punjab Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the Akalis and the Congress looted Punjab by playing a friendly match for the past more than 60 years and now time is ripe for the closure of this tie as people have understood their tacit understanding.

Addressing meetings in support of the AAP candidate from Dhuri, Jasvir Singh Shekhon, candidate from Nabha Gurdev Singh Mann and Patiala (Rural) candidate Karanvir Singh Tiwana, Singh said that the SADBJP-Congress combinewas making their all out efforts to stop the AAP from coming into power, but all their efforts would fall flat, as people have already made up their minds to free Punjab of the corruption regimes of both the Badals and Captain Amarinder. Sanjay Singh said that it is not anti-incumbency, but anger of people, which Badals and Amarinder are facing in Punjab and now both of them have already sensed their humiliating defeat and have colluded to stop the political tsunami in favour of the AAP in Punjab.

The AAP government would wipe out bribery and corruption from the state and Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib would be declared as “holy cities”, he said.

CAPT HAS SUPPORTED TERRORISTS FOR 18 YEARS: BIR DEVINDER

On Tuesday in Nabha, former Congress leader and former deputy speaker of the Punjab assembly Bir Divender said that Captain Amrinder Singh has supported terrorists for eighteen years.

“I have seen him sheltering them in his castle,” alleged Bir Devinder during a rally of the Aam Admi Party at Devi Dwala Chow here on Tuesday evening. While campaigning in favour of the AAP, he said that he has seen both the SAD and the Congress very closely and both have played with the present and future of the Punjabis.

The party’s state observer Sanjay Singh also addressed the audience in the rally and campaigned in favour of their candidate Dev Mann. Sanjay Singh called the election the ‘second struggle of freedom’ for Punjab and tried to woo the voters by making them feel the part of the struggle. He said that the party has come up to free them from corruption, drug abuse and ‘mafia raaj’.

The chowk situated in the middle of the marketplace made it suitable for the shopkeepers to be a part of the audience while being at their shops who listened to the orators with keen interest through the loud speakers. The speakers slammed the development claims of SAD-BJP and said the public is not accepting those claims.

Targeting the Congress, Sanjay Singh reiterated the 2G scam, coal scam, Ludhiana City centre scam and alleged the Swiss bank accounts of Captain Amarinder Singh’s family. The party speakers instead of listing their own policies and promises were seen focusing on targeting the opponents.