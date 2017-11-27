PM Modi campaigns in Gujarat assembly elections live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address various public meetings in his home state Gujarat as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up its campaigning for the first phase of elections scheduled on December 9.

The Prime Minister will begin his rallies from Bhuj and Kutch before leaving for Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej.

The BJP, which is ahead of the opposition Congress in ticket distributions, on Sunday deployed its central leaders across the election-bound state to join the workers at polling booths to listen to the PM’s Mann Ki Baat, Modi’s monthly radio programme.

On the other hand, the Congress, which is out of power for more than two decades, is aiming to wrest power with the help of caste leaders such as Patidar community leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

Follow the space for live updates.