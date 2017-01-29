 PM Modi planks on CM Badal’s legacy to seek mandate in Punjab | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
PM Modi planks on CM Badal’s legacy to seek mandate in Punjab

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 29, 2017 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kotkapura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday projected Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as an undisputed age-old leader of Punjab, who devoted his entire life to safeguard the religious as well as political rights of the state.

In a run up to February 4 polling to the Vidhan Sabha elections Modi also assured the masses a speedy CBI investigation into the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib that had rocked the state two years back.

Modi was addressing the rally in Kotkapura, campaigning for the Shiromani Akali Dal candidates of the adjoining assembly constituencies as well.

