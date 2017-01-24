PM Modi’s rally venue shifted from Ludhiana to Kotkapura

The venue for the January 29 rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shifted from Ludhiana to Kotkapura.

BJP’s Ludhiana district president Ravinder Arora said the PM was supposed to address two rallies in Punjab, one each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. “The Jalandhar rally is being organised by the BJP while the Ludhiana rally was to be managed by the Akali Dal, which later changed the venue to Kotkapura,” said Arora. Former PM Manmohan Singh will also visit the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana on January 29 to address a political rally.

RAJNATH’S PUNJAB TOUR FROM JANUARY 24

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will canvass for BJP candidates in Punjab ahead of the February 4 assembly polls.

During his two-day visit starting Tuesday, the senior party leader will campaign in Abohar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Mukerian and Rajpura assembly constituencies.

State BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said: “Rajnath will address a public meeting in Abohar for party’s candidate Arun Narang on Tuesday.