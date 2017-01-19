PM Modi to campaign for SAD-BJP in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Punjab in the last week of January to campaign for the SAD-BJP candidates ahead of the February 4 polls.

State unit of the party has sought time from him, on January 27 or 29, and he is expected to visit Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot or Amritsar.

“We are planning his rally at a best suited place for maximum number of candidates of the SAD-BJP combine,” said state BJP unit secretary Vineet Joshi.

Other senior leaders of the saffron party, including Union home minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Arun Jaitley would also address series of meeting in the state.