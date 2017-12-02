PM Modi to lead BJP’s high-pitched campaign ahead of first phase of Gujarat polls

As the countdown for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections begins, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a “carpet bombing campaign” from Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge.

Apart from Modi, several top BJP leaders will be on a whirlwind tour to the poll-bound state, where the party is trying to defy anti-incumbency after 22 years of its uninterrupted rule.

The main challenger Congress will be almost entirely depending on its vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take on the BJP might.

The Prime Minister will address election rallies on Sunday in Bharuch in south Gujarat and Surendranagar and Rajkot in Saurashtra that will go to poll on December 9, kicking off the two-phase elections for the state’s 182 assembly constituencies.

In the first phase, 89 constituencies will elect their representatives.

Modi will also visit Ahmedabad in the evening to inaugurate the newly built hospital on the campus of the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP), state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said.

This will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to an event of Swaminarayan sect, which has huge followers from the Patidars community.

Patidars are up in the arms against the BJP government seeking reservation benefits in government jobs and college admissions.

Earlier on November 2, Modi presided over silver jubilee celebrations of Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.

On Monday Modi will address poll rallies at four places, starting from Dharampur in Valsad, followed by Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra, Yadav said.

The prime minister addressed eight rallies on November 27 and 29 in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Among other senior party leaders to take part in the BJP’s high-pitched campaigning include, BJP national president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Purshottam Rupala, UP deputy chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel among others.

Rahul Gandhi will be back in the state for a three-day tour, starting Tuesday. On that day he will cover Kutch, Morbi and Surendranagar districts. The next day he will be travelling to Tapi, Surat and Narmada districts to woo voters and on the last day of the tour he will campaign in central Gujarat.

Gandhi already travelled across all four zones of Gujarat, taking part in his four-phases Navsarjan Yatra. This was followed by two-day tour to Amreli and Bhavnagar on November 29 and 30.

The second and final phase of the elections will be held on December 14.