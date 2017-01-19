Political merchandise for sale: Modi doll to party flags just a click away!

How about getting your own cuddly Prime Minister Narendra Modi doll this election season? And if this seems to be a tad more than you bargained for then go and pick or rather click for any of the offbeat array of items available online in various hues and shades of different political parties.

So multicolour rubber and metal key chains, car flags, outdoor flags in silk and cotton or for that matter even ‘gamchas,’ all sporting colours of different political outfits are available online. For the more adventurous, metal stone decorated brooches, mobile phone covers as well as laser key chains and laser pencil torches are also in the offing. Interestingly, the party with most items in the offing is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed by the Congress and then the Samajawadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party a distant third and fourth respectively.

Be it Amazon, Flipkart or Snapdeal and others, these products are attracting great attention among online shoppers and even party leaders and poll strategists are looking forward to try something new rather than sticking to the time-tested gestures to draw more voters in their fold.

Merchandise bearing Congress Party symbols sold by Amazon. (PriceZilla.in/Screengrab)

Of all these items, it is the PM’s miniature doll that is grabbing eyeballs. The 40cm doll is dressed characteristically like Modi– in an orange kurta, white pyjama and a white jacket. It has even Modi’s signature white beard and unmistakable spectacles that sit on the bridge of his nose.

While Snapdeal and Flipkart are selling the toy doll for Rs 1,100, both e-commerce websites are offering their own set of discounts on the product. While Snapdeal has the toy listed with a 45 per cent discount, Flipkart is offering a discount of 44 per cent on the Modi doll. Not to be left behind, Toyzone is offering the Modi doll for Rs 990. Other items are available from Rs 120 to Rs 1200 per piece and even in a set of five.

From exquisite to quirky and tech-driven to traditional, these items promise to help win over young voters to various political folds with ease and are yet another example of how the cyber world has taken over real world dealers manufacturing poll campaign material who are ruing the affect of the recent demonetisation on their trade.