Poll code violation: Political hoardings continue to deface public property in Batala

Despite imposition of the model code of conduct after the announcement of assembly elections, dozens of political hoardings and posters still continue to deface the public property till date.

Though the local municipal council claimed that it got most of the political hoardings installed at different places removed, many of them were reinstalled in the last couple of days.

As per the rules, a political party can just install seven political hoardings in one assembly constituency after obtaining permission from the returning officer. But in Batala assembly, dozens of hoardings are installed at various public properties in a stark violation of the poll code.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurpreet Singh Waraich and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Lakhbir Singh Lodhinagal have installed many hoardings on the dividers of the city’s roads. Banners of several political parties can also be seen hanging in the inner streets of the city.

It is to be noted that following the imposition of model code of conduct, the district administration had ordered the removal of all posters, hoardings and wall paintings of the political parties.

When contacted, sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer Prithi Singh said, “Although we had removed all the hoardings but soon, I am going to conduct a survey in the entire constituency and if any political outfit is found to have installed hoarding without permission, notice will be issued to it.”

