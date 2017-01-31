Poll khol: BJP turns to star power and Amit Shah interrupted

BJP TURNS TO STAR POWER

The SAD-BJP combine is adding some star power to the last leg of their campaign by roping in MP Hema Malini, MP Manoj Tiwari and Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, who will be touring different parts of Punjab from Tuesday.

HEN KULAR BECAME KAUR

While urging people to vote for the SAD-BJP candidates during a rally in Ludhiana on Monday, BJP national president Amit Shah got the name of Gurmeet Kular, SAD candidate from Atam Nagar, wrong, reading it as Gurmeet Kaur instead. But the alert party workers were quick to correct him and he said Gurmeet Kular the second time around.

‘BELAN BRIGADE’ TO TACKLE DRUG MENACE

With the drug menace emerging as a major issue in poll-bound Punjab, an NGO named ‘Belan Brigade’ is aiming to the rolling pin as a symbol in its fight against the social evil. “From Tuesday, we will carry a bus full of volunteers, who will travel the length and breadth of the state to raise awareness among the people in these elections against drug abuse,” said NGO chief Anita Sharma in Chandigarh.

AMIT SHAH INTERRUPTED

BJP national president Amit Shah found himself getting delayed by none other than his overenthusiastic party workers at a rally in Ludhiana on Monday. Shah was in a hurry as it was already 4.50 pm and he had to return to Delhi on his chopper before sunset. Twice, he had to ask the workers to maintain silence as he tried to begin his speech. Overenthusiastic workers continued to shout ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, forcing Shah to say, “Arre ho gaya bhai,” before starting his speech.

(Gurpreet S Nibber, Aneesha Sareen Kumar and PTI)