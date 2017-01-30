Poll khol: Capt’s mind games and love for nota

CAPT’S MIND GAMES

While the media and crowd were expecting to hear mudslinging against Gen JJ Singh (retd), Capt Amarinder Singh — known for his mind games — didn’t even mention the former army chief’s name during a rally in Patiala. General, who is the Akali candidate from Patiala Urban, meanwhile, has been busy firing salvos against his rival and Punjab Congress chief. What’s a better way to raise your competitor’s hackles than to not even acknowledge any competition!

FOR THAT EXTRA EFFECT

Capt Amarinder Singh is going all out in his last election. He has added a few new words to his poll lingo for an extra effect. Sample these: Mahagappu, Chhota, Vadda, Sajju, Khabu, Lambu, Meesna and Khichdi. And he used all of these for leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders in a speech at a public rally in favour of his party colleagues Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday. Not an aam (ordinary) speech!

LOVE FOR NOTA

All three prominent political players – the Congress, SAD and AAP – have worked extra hard on their manifestos. But the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, which has been agitating in Malwa region for reservation of one-third share in panchayati land for Dalits, isn’t impressed. The outfit on Sunday rejected their manifestos, deciding to press the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) button on February 4, the polling day. The committee took the decision at a rally in Sangrur and then followed it up with a march in which 500 of its members participated.

(By Vishal Rambani, BB Goyal and Avtar Singh)