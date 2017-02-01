Poll khol: Dream girl’s fading glamour and survey blues

DREAM GIRL’S FADING GLAMOUR

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini failed to draw crowds in Pathankot on Tuesday. A wall had caved in due to rush when she had come to the city to campaign for fellow actor Vinod Khanna in 2014.

‘KIKLI’ FOR ‘KIKLI’

The popular ‘kikli’ by AAP’s Bhagwant Mann bashing the Badals has met its match. A ‘kikli’ about him has gone viral: Kikli kaleer di, botal kholan heer dee, savere hi peg laayida, mood jeya banayida, pher guru ghar vee jaa aayida. Kare jo sawaal koi, gallaan naal rajayida!

SURVEY BLUES

AAP’s IT wing in-charge Ankit Lal tweeted a set of surveys that had shown the party getting a large number of seats in Punjab. One of these was “by Today’s Chanakya”, which according to the AAP’s tweet gave them 100 seats. Today’s Chanayka was quick to clarify: “We have not done the survey. It’s fake in our name.“

(By Vinay Dhingra and Chitleen K Sethi)