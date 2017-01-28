Poll khol: Rahul, Siddu camaraderie and ‘sun oye Majithye’

CROWD­-PULLER

Rimz J, an orchestra singer from Chandigarh kept the crowd gathered to hear Rahul at a rally in Rama Mandi, Talwandi Sabo, captivated for two hours. She sang about 20 songs. ‘Jathaniye, tera deor sharabi’ had several party supporters break into dance.

RAHUL, SIDHU CAMARADERIE

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu may have shared the political stage for the first time at a party rally in Majitha on Friday, but they displayed tremendous camaraderie. The two leaders sat next to each other and kept chatting. Rahul even took notes while talking to Sidhu, the party nominee from Amritsar East. Also, Sidhu made several party candidates meet the Congress VP on the dais.

‘SUN, OYE, MAJITHYE’

Congress leaders were in their element in Majitha, the political bastion of Akali leader Bikram Majithia. Starting with “Sun oye, Majithye (Listen Majithia)”, Sidhu went after the friendturned-foe with all guns blazing. “Eh hare rang di tooti jahi Qualis vich aaya si, te aaj dekho (He came on a shabby green coloured Qualis car and see today),” he said. Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli, who is contesting against Majithia, also did not miss the opportunity. “Rahulji, we don’t want any ministry... Just hand over Bikram Majithia to us for seven days,” he said.