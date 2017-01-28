Poll khol: When SAD blamed self for sacrilege!

‘Congress and SAD responsible for sacrilege in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal’.

Read that again.

No, the SAD president was not being self-aware! It was a spelling error in the press release sent by his party to journalists after his rally in Bhucho Mandi segment of Bathinda district on Saturday.

The strap line in the press release, however, made up for it by naming the AAP as accused of disrespecting religious texts.

But there was another, relatively minor, bloomer too.

While the party candidate from Bhucho is Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, the press note, undersigned by Sukhbir’s media adviser Jangveer Singh, said the rally was in favour of Balvir Singh Ghunas, who is fighting from Bhadaur.

A revised version followed 18 minutes later, with the corrections made, of course!

