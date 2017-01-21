Poll mode: Punjab CM Badal plays ‘Panthic’ card to woo voters in Sultanpur Lodhi

Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday played ‘Panthic’ card in an attempt to woo the voters during a rally organised at the Grain Market on Friday.

In his 30-minute speech, Badal talked about the religious issues and called the Congress, enemies of the ‘Panth’. “E o congress di sarkar hi hai jisde karke katleyam hoye apne Harmandir Sahib, gurdwara te hamley kravaye gaye. Mainu pata hain ki tusi sar panthi vichara wale ho, te apni party da saath hi deonge,” he said talking about Operation Bluestar and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He told the gathering: “Congress is the same party that started digging the SYL canal and also denied of giving separate capital Chandigarh.”

“We cannot forget the injustice did by the Congress that how bullets pierced through the pages of Guru Granth Sahib and how Sikhs were burnt in Delhi under the Congress government.”

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “This new party wants to rule Punjab but doesn’t have respect for Sikhs and their religious places. They do not deserve the place in Punjab.”

Calling Bhagwant Mann an alcoholic, he said, “He has no respect for the religion.”

While talking about the recent attack on him and other SAD leaders, the CM said, “Some AAP leaders are instigating attacks on Akali leaders with stones and sticks. If we give this order, all will vanish in few seconds,” he said.

Addressing people, Badal urged them to ensure win of the SAD candidate Bibi Upinderjit Kaur, who he said has worked very hard for the party and ‘Panth’ for last several years.

Meanwhile, ahead of the assembly polls, CM is set to hold back to back rallies in the district.

On Saturday, he will address a rally at Nadala in Bholath constituency in support of Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh, son-in-law of MLA Bibi Jagir Kaur. On Sunday, he will hold the rally at Kapurthala in support of SAD candidate Paramjeet Singh Pamma.