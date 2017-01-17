Poll mode: Punjab irrigation minister, 2 Congress MLAs file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab irrigation minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon filed his nomination from Sahnewal constituency on Monday, declaring assets worth Rs 6.48 crore. His total assets declared in the previous assembly poll in 2012 was Rs 7.12 crore.

While his movable assets are worth Rs 99 lakh, his immovable assets sum up to Rs 5.49 crore. In the previous polls, Dhillon declared movable assets worth Rs 1.67 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.45 crore.

Two-time MLA Surinder Dawar also filed his nomination from Ludhiana Central declaring assets worth Rs 19.2 crore. Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu also filed his nomination from the constituency declaring assets worth Rs 11 crore.

AAP Candidate from Gill constituency Jiwan Singh came on scooter to file his nomination in Ludhiana on Monday. (Jagtinder Singh Grewal / HT Photo)

Besides, AAP candidates Jiwan Singh and Gurpreet Singh, from Gill and Payal constituencies also filed their nominations on Monday. Akali leader Amarjit Kaur also filed her nomination from Jagraon constituency, which is an SC seat.