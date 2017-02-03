 Pre-poll violence: AAP worker shot at in Rampura Phul, SAD workers assaulted in Talwandi Sabo | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Pre-poll violence: AAP worker shot at in Rampura Phul, SAD workers assaulted in Talwandi Sabo

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Feb 03, 2017 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Pre-poll violence

AAP youth wing leader Robby Brar was injured in a clash with SAD workers in Rampura Phul on Thursday night.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In three incidents of pre-poll violence on Friday, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was injured in firing at Rampura Phul while Akali Dal workers were allegedly beaten up at Rama Mandi under the Talwandi Sabo assembly segment, besides Akalis and Congress workers resorted to stone pelting at Bhai Rupa.

AAP youth wing leader Robby Brar suffered a bullet injury in his leg after Akali workers allegedly opened fire at Rampura Phul. The injured has been admitted to a hospital at Bhucho. AAP candidate from the segment Manjit Singh Sidhu has blamed Akali workers for opening fire at Brar. He said Brar was following Akali workers apprehending that they were distributing money to voters. A scuffle ensued and SAD workers opened fire, Sidhu alleged.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police are yet to record the statement of the injured.

Meanwhile, SAD candidate from the segment Sikander Singh Maluka alleged that AAP workers attacked the house of party leader Praveen Kansal. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that over 30 AAP workers scaled the wall to enter Kansal house and fired gunshots. He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has been handed over to the police and complaint has also been lodged with election commission.

In another incident, SAD worker and president of the arhtiya association of Rama Mandi Vijay Kumar Goyal and his aides were allegedly attacked by Congress workers at Rama in Talwandi Sabo assembly segment.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered against Punit Maheshwari and Manish Mittal, Congress councillors of Rama Mandi municipal council, and two other Congress workers Gurbaz Singh and Ramesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Akali and Congress workers resorted to stone pelting at Bhai Rupa village on Thursday night.

