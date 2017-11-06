Prime Minister Modi mounts attack on Congress, says Virbhadra symbolises corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his tirade against the Congress, accusing the party of being involved in corruption, casteism and nepotism.

Addressing a rally in Palampur, the PM said: “Congress and corruption are inseparable. For 70 years, the Congress ruled the country, but they were only involved in corruption, spreading lies, casteism and nepotism.”

Training his guns at Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Virbhadra Singh, the PM said: “Virbhadra has come to symbolise corruption. While in power, they only focus on accumulating money through illegal means.”

He further said that for the Congress, their party’s interest is more important than the nation.

Modi said his government has taken the responsibility to end all their woes, which the previous governments did not do.

Urging Himachal voters to vote for BJP , the PM said November 9 election was not for the sake of forming a government but for deciding the fate of hill state.

Earlier at a rally in Una, Modi said the Congress has run away from Himachal polls and the contest in the electoral battle seems to have become one-sided.

“Maza nhi aa rha hai (I am not enjoying it). The Congress party has already left the battle ground. Even the media is feeling bored now as only BJP leaders are campaigning and the scribes are tired of writing only BJP stories,” said Modi at a rally in Una.

Modi said that the polls for the hill state were not being fought by the BJP, but the people of the state who were out to punish the Congress for corruption and the poor law and order situation.

“Kuch to karte. Dhumal ji pe nhi to kum se kum, Modi ko hi kos lete (They should have done something at least. Leave aside Dhumal, they could have criticised me). I have seen many polls in Himachal but have never seen such a one-sided contest,” he said.

Modi said that the UPA government at the Centre had bungled subsidies worth ₹57,000 crore. He claimed that he had stopped this misuse, and the money was now being used for the welfare of the poor

targets Rajiv gandhi

Modi further alleged, “Once Rajiv Gandhi, as a Prime Minister of India, had said that out of one rupee spent from Delhi, only 15 paisa reached the villages. But he proved to be a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption but did nothing about it. Did Rajiv ji ever wonder where the 85 paise went? said the PM.

‘Not bothered about my political future’

Describing himself as a crusader against corruption, Modi said he was not worried about his political fate in this fight against corruption and black money.

“Mujhe kisi cheez ki parwah nhi hai, kursiyan aati hain jaati hain.(I don’t bother. Powers come and go).But I won’t slow down the crackdown on black money and corruption,” he said.