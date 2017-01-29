Priyanka an asset, she herself will decide about campaigning in UP poll: Rahul

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘an asset for the Congress’ and said she would herself take a decision about campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress workers want Priyanka, who has been credited with playing a key role in sealing the deal with the Samajwadi Party, to campaign in the polls, not merely in Gandhi bastions but elsewhere too. Posters carrying pictures of Priyanka along with Dimple Yadav have also been put up in different districts.

“Priyanka is my sister. She has been a great help to me. She is an asset for the Congress. Whether she campaigns in elections has to be her decision,” said Rahul when asked whether Priyanka would campaign along with chief minister’s wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav also said his wife would herself take a call about campaigning in UP assembly elections.

When asked about differences between the two parties about seat sharing in Rae Bareli and Amethi, Rahul said it was not a central issue and would be sorted out soon. “This is not a central issue and only a peripheral issue,” he said.

