UP elections: Priyanka, Dimple posters make debut amid talks of SP-Cong alliance

The writing is on the wall, literally.

Even as the Congress and Samajwadi Party inch closer to an alliance, local leaders have already launched a poster campaign extending support to the likely tie-up they feel will prove to be formidable in checking the ‘communal forces’ in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“We are not aware about developments on the alliance front. But we want both the parties to join hands and check the communal forces,” says Anil Dwivedi, district chief of Congress in Allahabad where posters carrying pictures of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Dimple Yadav have come up across the city.

Laced with slogans hailing women power, the posters read: “Mahilaon ka bajega danka” (women will lead from the front and emerge victorious).

A poster bearing Priyanka and Dimple’s images, who could be the most sought after star campaigners this election, urges the two to take the state on the path of development. “Jhuthe vaadon se dilaao nijat- Uttar Pradesh ka karo vikaas,” reads a banner.

“Putting up such posters is natural for partymen,” says Dwivedi, who along with many others is keeping tabs on the unfolding developments in the Samajwadi Party with a hope.

A poster campaign to support an issue or a demand is not new in Allahabad. It was from here that posters demanding a greater role for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in leading the Congress had come up first.

In their zeal to exhibit creativity on canvas, partymen have, on occasions, even crossed the ‘laxmanrekha’ and have been censured.

The Congress had expelled one of its members from Allahabad for breaching party code and printing posters on its internal functioning.

The former party member, however, has come up with a digital poster that has images of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav and stresses that the Congress and SP join hands to combat ‘anti-national’ forces.

“The poster also has pictures of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. Although the poster is available on some websites it is not found in Allahabad,” said a Congress partymen.

