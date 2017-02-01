Probe Sukhbir Badal’s role in Bathinda blast: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal had a role in a blast near Bathinda that killed three persons, and called for his arrest.

“To ensure peaceful elections, Sukhbir Badal should be immediately arrested. His role in yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) blast be probed. He’ll cause more violence,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

At least three persons were killed in a powerful blast in a car close to a rally of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi in Maur Mandi. At least 11 people were also injured in the blast.

“Sukhbir Badal is a hardened criminal who will go to any extent to ruin Punjab and its peace. Election Commission must arrest him to ensure peaceful elections,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal had soon after the blast made a similar appeal to the Election Commission and said: “BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress are capable of anything.”

“Police must act firm, nab culprits. Blast just three days before elections?... EC must ensure peaceful elections,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Polling for the 117-seat Punjab assembly will be held on Saturday.