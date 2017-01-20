 Punjab assembly polls: Elector’s card not mandatory to vote | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Punjab assembly polls: Elector’s card not mandatory to vote

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 20, 2017 19:34 IST
Hindustan Times
Those not having the elector’s photo identity card (EPIC, also called voter ID card) can exercise their franchise using alternative documents. (HT Representative Image)

People will be able to cast their vote using any valid identity proof during the assembly polls in Punjab on February 4.

Punjab chief elector officer (CEO) VK Singh on Friday said those not having the elector’s photo identity card (EPIC, also called voter ID card) can exercise their franchise using alternative documents including Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence or service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings.

The election commission has also allowed bank or post office passbooks with photographs, PAN card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension documents and authenticated voter slips to be used as identity proof.

