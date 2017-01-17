Punjab BJP chief Sampla suffers setback, Som Parkash gets Phagwara ticket

In a major setback to the state BJP chief Vijay Sampla, Phagwara MLA Som Parkash has managed to get re- nomination from the seat despite opposition to his candidature by the state BJP chief’s group.

Som Parkash, whose candidature was left in the first list released by the BJP on January 14, managed to get ticket from Phagwara after special intervention by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

As per a source, “In the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, Som Parkash’s name was opposed by Sampla claiming that the MLA had worked against his (Sampla’s) candidature when he had contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Hoshiapur .

After Phagwara ticket was kept pending for the second list, Som Parkash’s case was strongly projected by former state BJP chief Kamal Sharma before the party high command and the party finally agreed for his candidature. “Sampla’s stand against Som Parkash was unprecedented.

He even threatened to go to any extent if Som Parkash will be given ticket,” said a source. “However, Kamal Sharma managed to convince the party high command that it was because of personal difference of Sampla with Som Parkash that the state BJP chief wanted to scuttle the MLAs’ chances,” said a source.

Notably, Sampla and Som Parkash are sharing a strained relation since 2009 Lok Sabha polls as Som Parkash given ticket from Hoshiarpur bypassing Sampla’s claims.

This time, to spoil Som Parkash’s chances, the Sampla group just ahead of the screening committee meet,held the joining ceremony of former SAD MLA Mohan Lal Banga in the BJP and even projected his name for the seat.

During Sampla’s rath yatra as well, both Som Parkash and Sampla group hurled abuses at each other. Notably, whenever Sampla has tried to hit back Som Parkash has replied with equal force. After Mohan Lal Banga’s entry in the BJP, Som Parkash had held a show of strength in which he had openly alleged that few leaders were after his ticket in Phagwara but he wasn’t scared.