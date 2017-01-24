Punjab CM Badal targeting me under garb of religion: Sidhu

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) accused Congress candidate from Amritsar East assembly segment Navjot Singh Sidhu of distorting a Sikh slogan, the former MP on Monday said Parkash Singh Badal was targeting him under the garb of religion.

Sidhu, however, did not say anything against the SGPC. “I would just say that Badal is behind all this. When they (Akalis) don’t find anything against me, they use religion.”

In his speech on Sunday, Sidhu had said: “Jab tak Congress bahal na karau, Sidhu nam na kehau.”

The SGPC had raised objection over this and warned Congress leaders and Sidhu against distorting Sikh slogans. SGPC Chief Kirpal Singh Badungar criticised the Congress workers while alleging that they had termed Captain Amarinder Singh “Mard Agamrah” during a rally at Bassi Pathana. In Sikh scripture, Guru Gobind Singh has been termed “Mard Agamrah” (unique man).