Punjab CM Badal to resume campaigning in Lambi from January 16

Post shoe-hit incident, Punjab chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal is scheduled to revive his election campaigning in the Lambi constituency on Monday onwards, while the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Jarnail Singh said on Saturday that he would prefer “to defeat both” Badal and Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh if the latter contests from the chief minister’s constituency.

“I will get an opportunity to defeat both Amarinder Singh and Badal,” Jarnail said, reacting to Amarinder’s assertions that he would take the Congress high command’s consent to fight against Badal.

Jarnail, during his campaigning, has been daring Amarinder too to contest from the Lambi constituency.

“Both Badal and Amarinder are equally the enemy of the people of Punjab, especially of the ‘Sikh Panth’ (Sikh community),” Jarnail said.

Amarinder said at a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday that ”I want to contest from Lambi to end the misrule of the Badals”.

Meanwhile, Badal has scheduled an aggressive campaign for three days from January 16 to 18 in Lambi.

The chief minister has been missing from his constituency since Wednesday when a protester hit him with a shoe in his eye.

Badal’s personal staff at Lambi said that the chief minister would be reaching his Badal village on Sunday evening.

Jarnail Singh said he has so far covered 57 of the total 72 villages falling in the constituency, holding ‘nukkad’ (corner) meetings that, he added, got huge response.

Jarnail had also addressed an election meeting in Badal village on Thursday, a day after the shoe-hit incident.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Lambi, where senior party leader Gurmeet Singh Khudian is a strong aspirant.