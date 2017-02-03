Punjab election: 17 quotes that make this ‘barb’-eque poll spicy

Elections are never a dull affair. Politicians spice it up, peppering the rhetoric with sizzling barbs. It’s time when contestants and their spin-masters are at their creative best. Electioneering for the Punjab assembly 2017 had its own share of punch lines – sarcastic, scathing and even disparaging. Here are 17 of this election’s most waspish quotes:

1) I will cook this old man’s goose in his own backyard. - Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress chief, on his contest against Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi

2) Akali-BJP regime is synonymous with plunder and jungle raj. - Arvind Kejriwal, AAP supremo

3) Guru Nanak Dev ji’s ethos is ‘Sab ka sab tera’. The Badals’ ethos is ‘sab ka sab mera’. - Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president on the Badals’ alleged corruption

4) Hum General Sahib ko naani yaad dila denge. - Capt Amarinder Singh on his rival Akali candidate Gen JJ Singh’s claim that his nana-naani (maternal grandparents) hail from Patiala

5) A Captain is a captain, and a general is a general. How can he compete and compare with me? He is a big fraud… never fought on any front. - Gen JJ Singh (retd), attacking Capt Amarinder Singh

6) Better call him Peg-want Mann. He is the drug mascot of AAP. Punjabis will never allow a sharaabi-kababi to become the CM of Punjab. - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal chief, on AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

7) Kikli kaleer di, gupp Sukhbir di, Chitta mere bhai da, border ton mangaeeda, ghar ghar vartayeeda, chitta saada lahu ve, mein Badalan di bahu ve. - Bhagwant Maan’s popular poll ditty on drug issue against the Badals

8) Sidhu has changed so many mothers. First it was BJP, then AAP and now Congress. - Sukhbir Singh Badal on Navjot Sidhu’s party-hopping

9) Ah Majithe wale nu putha tang ke halao, reta hi reta nikluga. - Navjot Singh Sidhu accusing Bikram Singh Majithia of patronising the sand mafia

10) Sidhu dian lattan vich enni jaan nai ki mainu hath pa sake. Mein uhnu bande da putt bana deyanga. - Majithia threatening to set Sidhu right

