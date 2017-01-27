Punjab polls: Congress a sinking ship on its last breath, says PM Modi at Jalandhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Congress party a ‘sinking boat’ and accused it of bad mouthing Punjab’s youth as he kick-started the campaign for SAD-BJP coalition ahead of state assembly elections.

“Some people are out to malign the image of the Punjab. Political points are being scored by spoiling the image of Punjab around the world. For the sake of Punjab, punish such people, so that they dare not do this again,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister Narendra was speaking at a rally in Jalandhar to muster support for the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, which is battling anti-incumbency after 10 years of rule.

Read more

“In Uttar Pradesh, Congress constantly took digs at the Samajwadi Party. When the voters did not respond to their message they took advantage of fissures in the SP and joined hands with them,” Modi said.

“Despite efforts by the Congress, people of Punjab want to see Badal sahab (chief minister Parkash Singh Badal) stay as the chief minister.”

Modi praised also the chief minister, saying he spent years in public life but never changed parties or compromised on ideals. “The only thing that matters for him is Punjab,” he said.

The state will go to the polls on February 4 and the votes will be counted on March 11. Election campaigning will conclude on February 2.

The BJP’s has promised a speedy implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in the state, besides building physical infrastructure, eliminate poverty, ensure education and health care for people.

Read more

The party has also promised free education till the PhD level for girls from economically weaker sections as well as jobs for every family.

Modi will also address a rally at Kotkapura in Malwa on January 29. Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna are also expected to campaign for the combine.