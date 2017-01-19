Punjab polls: 100 NRIs arrive in Delhi from Canada to drum up support for AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to garner all the support it can get, from India as well as abroad, to win the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Nearly 100 NRI supporters of AAP arrived in Delhi from Canada on Thursday morning, and were set to leave for Punjab soon to drum up support for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. They were received by Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, and senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who was recently in the news over alleged plans to cross over to the BJP.

.@DrKumarVishwas and @msisodia along with other leaders nd volunteers welcoming NRI delegation from across the globe.#ChaloPunjabForAAP pic.twitter.com/lXKZbXDyA4 — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab2017) January 18, 2017

Several MLAs from the party were also present at the airport to welcome the NRI supporters, who came wearing AAP tee-shirts.

“The overseas wing of the party had launched the Chalo Punjab campaign in countries with a large number of people from the state. The campaign was led by Kumar and senior leader Sanjay Singh, who also organised several fund-raising campaigns in this regard,” an AAP leader said.

AAP has promised that if the party is voted to power in Punjab, it would fight rampant drug abuse among its youth and accord more funds to farmers for cultivation.

The Punjab election is likely to witness a three-way fight between the Congress, AAP and the BJP-SAD alliance in all its 117 seats.

Both AAP and the Congress are trying to take advantage of the perceived anti-incumbency factor that’s weighing down the state’s BJP-SAD government. A shoe was also hurled at chief minister Parkash Singh Badal during a poll rally recently.

