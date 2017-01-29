Punjab elections 2017: Arun Jaitley flags Swiss account card against Capt Amarinder

As Congress vice-president chose to attack PM Narendra Modi for supporting ‘corrupt’ Akalis, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hit out at Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh over the alleged Swiss bank accounts of his family.

Jaitley, who was addressing a rally in support of SAD candidate from Rajasansi assembly segment Veer Lopoke and BJP’s Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, said, “Modi government is committed to provide a clean governance. Development is other priority of the government,” said Jaitley, seeking votes in the name of Modi.

He said Capt Amarinder had stacked black money in Swiss banks, which he made through corruption during his rule from 2002 to 2007. On the allegations of corruption peaking during the SAD-BJP rule in Punjab, Jaitley said “Badal provided the most clean administration in the last 10 years”.

He said details regarding the Swiss bank accounts of Captain and his family had surfaced during the UPA regime, but they were made public by the BJP government.

Seeking votes for the SAD-BJP alliance, the Union minister said, “The Alliance is committed to communal harmony and social peace. The development is the only priority of the 40-year-old coalition.”

Chhina who also spoke on the occasion, said MPs elected from Amritsar over the years remained absent from the segment as well as the Parliament, lead to neglect of the area. “I am one of you and there is NDA government at the Centre. I will be able to fetch maximum grants,” he said.

Lopoke also addressed the rally. Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik, former BJP head Kamal Sharma, Rana Ranbir Singh Lopoke, Mayor Bakshi Ram Arora were also present.