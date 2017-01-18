 Punjab elections 2017: Captain Amarinder files nomination against CM Badal from Lambi | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Punjab elections 2017: Captain Amarinder files nomination against CM Badal from Lambi

assembly elections Updated: Jan 18, 2017 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hidnustan times, Malout
Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday filed his nomination papers, challenging his age-old arch political rival Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi for February 4 state assembly elections.

Amarinder held an impressive road show from Malout to Lambi after filling his nomination.

Senior Congress leaders including MLAs from adjoining constituencies of the Malwa region reached election office in Malout seeking time from Captain Amarinder for campaigning in their respective constituencies.

