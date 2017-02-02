Punjab elections 2017: Despite toiling for parties, workers decide to vote on their own

Sight of autos and rickshaws roaming in streets, announcing the works done by different parties, speakers asking people to vote for a certain candidate is common, owing to the assembly elections. From people walking the streets with drums and flags to some standing at chowks with the flags and posters, the city is flooded with the publicity gimmicks of different political parties.

The unknown faces behind these campaigns may toil for different parties, but ultimately the decision to whom these people vote is independent . These workers are given money to campaign . But, will they vote for the same parties they are campaigning for? HT asked few such workers who were making announcements, distributing pamphlets and standing with flags. Nek Singh, 52, who was driving an auto making announcements said, “Saadi vote badi kimti hai, edda thodi kisi nu bhi pa devange(Our vote is important, we cannot vote anyopne just like that).

He adds, “Eh te rozi roti hai saadi, vote ohnu hi pani hai, jo mainu lagda hai theek hai (This is our livelihood, I will cast my vote to the candidate I deem fit).

A paid worker who was standing with flags of a party at a chowk when asked if he was going to cast for the same party he was campaigning for, answered quickly, “Jinna de layi main parchar kr reha, onna ne kamm bade maarhe kitte, vote te main bilkul nahee pani enna nu (The one whom I am campaigning for, that government has done many wrongdoings, I will not cast my vote to their candidate).

This worker who didn’t want to be named added, “We do this because we earn from this..Nobody can influence my vote.” Sushil Kumar, 40, who was taking flexes of a candidate on his cycle does not have any hope with any party but has a clarity that he is not going to vote for the one he was campaigning for.

“Sarkar koi bhi bane, hamein kaunsa kuch milta hai,(Who so ever forms the government, we don’t get anything )” he adds. “We are always left, but that doesn’t mean that the party that has given me money for campaign, I will, vote for it.” he says. Many are done for today, but tomorrow they will come again and campaign, but will vote according to their own choice.