Punjab polls: Don’t vote for those who say it’s their last election, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at the “last poll cry” of Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, urging the voters to not support such leaders.

Addressing a gathering in support of AAP’s Bathinda Urban candidate Deepak Bansal on Saturday evening, Kejriwal said such leaders wouldn’t be accountable to people and if voted to power, they will only loot the state in their last term.

“Both Captain Amarinder and CM Parkash Singh Badal are saying that it’s their last election. If a leader doesn’t perform, people can teach them a lesson next time. But Captain Amarinder wouldn’t be coming next time,” he said.

Kejriwal said if elected to power, the AAP government will strengthen the public education system and will end the loot of private schools. He said on the line of Mohalla Clinics set up in Delhi, AAP will open the facilities across Punjab if elected to power.

He said AAP government in Punjab will provide a business and trade-friendly atmosphere and will end the “inspector raj”. He vowed to end the drug problem from the state.

He said the Congress and Akalis were in league with each other, saying that the AAP will end this setting between the two parties.