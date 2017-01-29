Punjab elections 2017: Drug-tainted singer performs at PM Modi’s rally in Kotkapura

A Punjabi singer KS Makhan performed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura on Sunday, a day before he has been asked to join investigation in the Bhola drug racket case.

Makhan, who was earlier booked in a drug smuggling case in 2006, caught the enforcement directorate’s eye ahead of the release of a Punjabi movie starring druglord Jagdish Bhola, who is in jail. Makhan, who is involved in the movie, and producer Jagseer Sidhu were last week asked to join the probe on Monday to reportedly find their links with Bhola. The movie ‘Jugni Hath Kise Na Auni’, is based on drug smuggling inside jails, and was started five years ago when Bhola was still out of jail.

Eariler, Punjab Police, executing an order dated December 28, 2011, had also frozen a ₹1.4-crore-worth property owned by Makhan’s father Kulwinder Singh in Shankar village in Jalandhar, alleging it to be illegally acquired using earnings from heroin smuggling. It was alleged that Makhan, who was staying in Canada when he was booked for drug smuggling in Jalandhar in 2006, and two other Canadian citizens used to send money through hawala to a Shankar village resident, who supplied them drugs from Jalandhar, Nakodar and Ludhiana. Makhan was acquitted in 2013.

Makhan, who joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in November last, had been the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Anandpur Sahib in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.