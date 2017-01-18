 Punjab elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Punjab elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 18, 2017 14:29 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Amritsar
Highlight Story

Congress’ Amritsar East candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu and other party leaders filing the nomination in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

Two days after joining the Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat on Wednesday.

Sidhu had termed his joining the Congress on Sunday as a “homecoming”.

“This time the victory will be of Punjab, Punjabiyat and the people of Punjab,” said Sidhu after filing his nomination.

“I want to tell every Punjabi to vote for Punjab this time and also vote to establish righteousness in the state,” he added.

He also said this was not his personal fight.

“I want the youth of Punjab to walk on the right path. It was important for me to come into the system and fight,” said Sidhu, who quit the BJP last year.

tags

more from Punjab-Election-2017

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<