Punjab elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Two days after joining the Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat on Wednesday.

Sidhu had termed his joining the Congress on Sunday as a “homecoming”.

“This time the victory will be of Punjab, Punjabiyat and the people of Punjab,” said Sidhu after filing his nomination.

“I want to tell every Punjabi to vote for Punjab this time and also vote to establish righteousness in the state,” he added.

He also said this was not his personal fight.

“I want the youth of Punjab to walk on the right path. It was important for me to come into the system and fight,” said Sidhu, who quit the BJP last year.