Punjab elections 2017: Parties ride on airwaves to reach voters in Jalandhar

Switch to any radio channel and one is bombarded with candidate advertisements. Beating other mediums, radio has emerged as the most preferred medium, by the candidates. This election season political parties are riding airwaves to target voters. As per the officials of media monitoring committee, “Earlier the parties did not use the medium in a way they are using it this time.”

Till now, 27 permissions have come to the committee to run advertisement on radio and more than 15 approvals have been given. The officials said that since the reach of the radio is wide and youngsters listen to private radio channels, the medium has become a hot favourite among the parties.

From boasting about the achievements to attacking the oppositions, the parties are leaving no stone unturned.The political parties are advertising on radio playing songs and raps.

As per the information the candidates who have taken permission include SAD-BJP candidates, KD Bhandari from Jalandhar North constituency,Mohinder Bhagat from Jalandhar West, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur, Sarabjit Singh Makkkar from Jalandhar Cantonment, Som Parkash from Phagwara.

The other candidates who have taken permission are Congress candidates, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary from Phillaur, Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar West, Pargat Singh from Jalandhar Cantonment, Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala and independent candidate Surinder Mahay from Jalandhar West.

Also AAP candidate Charanjit Singh Channi from Nawashahar, and BSP candidate from Jalandhar cantonment Amrik Chand have taken permission to play their slots on air. The candidates can be heard recounting the works they have done in their respective constituencies.

‘Phagwara di Nauhar badal ditti, kimto vote paao, Phagwara vicho jitao’ is how Som Parkash from the constituency has been asking for votes. AAP candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, has vowed to eradicate ‘Nasha’, as the advertisement says, ‘Naujanavan nu nashian to bachana hai’ and then the ad ask the voters to form AAP’s government.

In the same manner, the parties are also targeting each other. Another ad starts with recounting problems prevalent in the state, then a voice over comes, ‘Badal sarkar ne eho halat bana ditti hai, followed by a song, ‘Chaunda hai Punjab, Captain di sarkar,’.

One of the ads by Akali government goes like, ‘Bhrishtachar nu khatam karan layi sarkar ne bada vadiya kamm kitta hai, Apni vote taan Modi nu hi jaaega’, says a friend, ‘Modi nu’? asks another, ‘Haan, kyunki Akali nu vote paan da matlab Modi nu vote paana hai,’ answers the friend. An official said that generally a 10-15 second slot is given. The candidates first submit their content and then the committee gives approval.