Punjab elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi to address joint rallies today

The Congress will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Rahul will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi.

Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia on Friday.

While Amarinder is taking on chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Jalalabad is the constituency from where deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting.

Majitha is the battleground for the Badals’s kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

On January 28, Rahul will visit Jalalabad, Budlada and Dhuri and address different election rallies.

January 29 has been scheduled for Rahul’s public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11