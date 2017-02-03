Punjab polls: DSP Jalalabad transferred for helping SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Election Commission had ordered to transfer the deputy superintendent of police, Jalalabad, following a complaint by Sangrur MP and Aam Aadmi Party nominee at Jalalabad Bhagwant Mann.

“We have found reports with proof that Harinder Singh, DSP Jalalabad was involved into alluring voters for the ruling akali dal at Jalalabad. Hence we complained to election commission with proof, yesterday,” informed Bhagwant Mann.

When contacted, Sukhchain Singh Gill, DIG Ferozepur range, he acknowledged the transfer of Harinder Singh by election commission, last night but expressed ignorance about the details of cause or complaint.