Punjab elections: No local voters turn up for Kejriwal’s Patiala roadshow

Electorates from Patiala assembly constituency were conspicuous by their absence in a roadshow Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal held at the home turf of Patiala royal scion and PPCC President Amarinder Singh on Friday.

The crowd for the show was drawn from neighbouring districts and constituencies such as Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangur and all other rural assembly segments in Patiala district.

Kejriwal was campaigning for AAP candidate Balbir Singh, who is pitted against Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal’s general (retired) JJ Singh.

Kejriwal was also shown black flags by Congressmen at some places.

The AAP, however, termed the roadshow “historic”, claiming on cyber space the “entire city converged to welcome Kejriwal.”

The Congress dubbed it as a flop show by citing that no local voters turned up for the event.

Accompanying with AAP MP and Jalalabad candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal kicked off the show by paying tribute at the statue of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar near a local bus stand.

He said if voted to power, AAP government would give “exemplary punishment” to those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and attack on Sikh preacher Sant Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale last year.

“We are here to form a corruption-free government. AAP is getting a huge response from the people due to some divine intervention,” said Kejriwal.

Later he spoke at a gathering at Ghanaur, where the crowd was much less compare to the rally Bhagwant Mann addressed last week.

At the public meeting, Kejriwal claimed Congress’s chief ministerial face Captain Amarinder, chief minister and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal, along with many other top leaders of these two parties are sure to face “humiliating defeat” in the ensuing assembly polls in Punjab.

All the 117 assembly constituencies in the state will go to poll on February 14.

“Law & Order situation in Punjab has plunged to a new low and currently jungle raj is prevailing in the state,” the AAP leader said.

He claimed that that people of the state have already made up their mind to “oust the SAD-BJP government in favour of an honest dispensation led by common men (aam aadmi).”

Bhagwant Mann claimed the state is witnessing a political Tsunami in favour of the AAP with people waiting for the polling day to “show SAD-BJP-Congress combine the exit door from politics.”