Punjab elections: Ready to take on even Rahul Gandhi says Badal

Posing a challenge to the Congress, chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said he would not mind taking on its national vice president Rahul Gandhi in Lambi in the coming elections. Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said no matter whom the Congress fields against him, it would hardly change its fortunes. Refusing to comment on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jarnail Singh’s fate, he said the election results would explain everything.

Badal kick started election campaign in the Doaba region by holding a rally in favour of SAD candidate Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan in the grain market. Making a vitriolic attack on the Congress’s first family, he said the Gandhis hated people of Punjab. “They cannot stand Punjabis at all”, he remarked. Accusing the Congress of trying to push Punjab back in to the days of militancy, he cautioned people not to vote for it.

He said what Congress did to Punjab in the eighties, AAP was bent on doing now. “AAP has aligned with the radicals to destabilise the state. They are resorting to hooliganism which is very condemnable”, he said. If people wanted peace and harmony, they must vote for the SAD-BJP alliance, he said.

Touching upon on almost all sensitive issues like attack on Harmandar Sahib, 1984 riots and innocent killings during the militancy era, Badal said the Congress had committed ‘unpardonable sins’ against humanity. If till date Chandigarh and other Punjabi speaking areas were not allotted to Punjab, it was also due to the nefarious designs of the Congress, he alleged.

Terming AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal an “enemy of Punjab and Punjabis”, he asked him why he had not taken any Punjabi in his ministry. “In Punjab too he is promoting outsiders and if a local leader raises his head, he is shown the door”, he said adding that Kejriwal had fielded only those candidates against him, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia whom he wanted to sideline. He said Kejriwal could never be loyal to Punjab as his roots were in Haryana.

Promising to fulfill all their pending demands, he exhorted people to vote for SAD-BJP alliance. Visibly elated at the large gathering, he said he expected a huge win from Garhshankar.