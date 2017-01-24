Punjab elections: SAD manifesto targets farmers, youth; promises urban makeover for all villages

Banking on farmers yet again, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday released Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) manifesto for Punjab elections and promised Rs 100 bonus over and above the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

Sukhbir also promised Rs 2 lakh annual loan without interest for purchase of agriculture inputs to those farmers who had less than five acres land. He also announced that loans of poor farmers would be waived off.

The manifesto also promises 20 lakh jobs and free tubewell connections to all farmers among other things.

“All 12,000 villages in Punjab will have sewerage, water supply and complete concrete roads and gullies and solar lights. We will make Punjab villages at par with urban sectors. That is my priority,” Sukhbir said.

“In urban areas, our focus will be on power sector. We will make electricity supply lines underground to reduce technical faults and power theft. We will strengthen security in cities, towns and villages and provide CCTV everywhere,” he added.

To revive the state’s trade sector, the Akali Dal promised that traders with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore will not required to maintain account books and will be allowed self-certification and pay lumpsum tax.

It has promised to provide free two-wheelers to all girl students in Class 12 and doing graduation. All toppers among boys and girls will get full free education. All 10 toppers in Class 12 have been promised full assistance for overseas studies.

The Akali Dal-BJP alliance has been in power in Punjab since 2007. The 117-member assembly goes to polls on February 4 to decide the fate of 1,146 candidates in the fray. The main contest is between the Akali Dal-BJP combine, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

