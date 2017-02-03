Punjab poll facts at a glance

As Punjab votes on Saturday, here are key figures for the assembly polls:

Number of assembly constituencies: 117

Electors

Male: 1,05,03,108

Female: 93,75,546

Third Gender: 415

Total: 1,98,79,069 (nearly 1.99 crore)

Candidates

Male: 1,063

Female: 81

Third Gender: 1

Total: 1,145

Constituency with maximum number of candidates: Sanaur (18)

Constituency with minimum number of candidates: Khemkaran and Fatehgarh Sahib (5 each)

Constituency with more than one woman candidate: Ghanaur (4 women in fray)

Largest constituency area-wise: Gill (SC-Reserved))

Constituency with most voters: Dera Bassi

Constituency with fewest voters: Bholath

(Based on data released by Press Information Bureau, Government of India)

