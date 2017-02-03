Punjab poll facts at a glance

As Punjab votes on Saturday, here are key figures for the assembly polls:
Number of assembly constituencies: 117
Electors
Male: 1,05,03,108
Female: 93,75,546
Third Gender: 415
Total: 1,98,79,069 (nearly 1.99 crore)
Candidates
Male: 1,063
Female: 81
Third Gender: 1
Total: 1,145
Constituency with maximum number of candidates: Sanaur (18)
Constituency with minimum number of candidates: Khemkaran and Fatehgarh Sahib (5 each)
Constituency with more than one woman candidate: Ghanaur (4 women in fray)
Largest constituency area-wise: Gill (SC-Reserved))
Constituency with most voters: Dera Bassi
Constituency with fewest voters: Bholath
(Based on data released by Press Information Bureau, Government of India)
Read More | Pre-poll violence: AAP worker shot at in Rampura Phul, SAD workers assaulted in Talwandi Sabo
Read More | 1 lakh security personnel deployed for Punjab polls