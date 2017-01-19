Punjab polls: Ahead of Kejriwal’s rally, PWD razes roads in Moga

Call it coincidence or deliberate move, the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities razed the roads of all the four entries leading to the old grain market in Moga on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, where Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally on Wednesday.

The move came to the light, when the shopkeepers of grain market went to open their shops and found the roads demolished.

Citing it a violation of the model code of conduct, the shopkeepers lodged a written complaint with the chief electoral officer of Punjab, VK Singh, and district election officer cum deputy commissioner (DC) Moga Parveen Kumar Thind, that somebody has demolished the roads leading to grain market.

“In the fight of political parties, why are they harassing us? Due to this demolition our businesses will be suffered as the customers won’t like to pass by broken roads,” said shopkeer Raj Kumar.

AAP candidate Ramesh Grover termed it a deliberate move to spoil their party’s rally. Charanjit Singh Bains, executive engineer (XEN) PWD, said that there is no violation of code of conduct as the work order had been allocated before the enforcement of code of conduct and they didn’t know about any rally as the contractors had razed the roads to carpet new road.