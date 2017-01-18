Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder leads us, I’ll work as his soldier, says Sidhu

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from the Amritsar (East) assembly segment on Wednesday, said he would work as a soldier of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh.

Terming Amarinder Singh as his leader, Sidhu said, “We want that this time Congress forms a Government in Punjab and Captain Saab leads us. I will work as soldier of Capt. Amarinder Singh.”

He said he was not here for personal battles but to revive the state that was in a shambles. He said things have come to such a pass in Punjab that the government of people has become a one-family regime.

Addressing mediapersons after filing his nomination papers, Sidhu said, “To change things, one has to come into the system. In Punjab, only one family is having 23 ministerial portfolios in the government and this has to be changed.”

“One per cent people are making 100 per cent profits through transport and other businesses. This has to change and people need to get their share,” he said.

The former Amritsar MP, who is making his debut in the assembly elections, said he will announce his agenda for Punjab on January 20.

He said people were fed up with the Akali government and they would teach the Akalis a lesson in the polls this time.