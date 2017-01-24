Punjab polls: CM Badal gets EC notice for ‘provocative’ speech against AAP

Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was issued a notice by the returning officer (RO) for violation of the poll code in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday for a “provocative” speech against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a January 20 rally.

At that rally, held in support of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Upinderjit Kaur, Badal had said, “Kuch Aam wale leader vekh lo. Supporteran nu kehnde ne Akalis de ittaan maaro, pathar maaro, chhittar maro. Dekho, je asi kuch kariye tan gadar ho jayu.(Some AAP leaders tell their supporters to hurl bricks, stones and shoes at the Akalis. Look, if we do the same, it will result in chaos).”

Badal had delivered the speech in apparent retaliation, as he was hit with a shoe by a protester in his constituency, Lambi, on January 11, while stones were thrown at the convoy of his son and deputy, Sukhbir Singh Badal, in his segment Jalalabad three days before that. There have been reports of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting against Sukhbir, allegedly inciting people to use stones to make their point.

On Badal’s speech, RO Charumita Shekhar said, “We have scanned the video footage of the rally, and it has come to notice that CM Badal had used provocative words in the speech.” She has also informed the state’s chief electoral officer, VK Singh, and sent him a copy of the notice for further action.

The Election Commission had issued a notice to Sukhbir’s wife, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, for a similar remark just after the Lambi shoe attack.