Punjab polls: Now, Captain Amarinder promises cheaper petrol, LPG, power

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday promised cheaper petrol and LPG besides 10% reduction in electricity duty throughout the state if the party is voted to power in the state.

During a brief stopover while campaigning in the region for the coming assembly elections, Amarinder said free travel for senior citizens and students on state transport buses would also be incorporated in the party’s poll manifesto. Besides, ex-servicemen, police and paramilitary force personnel will also be able to avail the free travel facility on state transport buses, he said.

Though the manifesto was a comprehensive document, addressing the concerns of every section of Punjab’s populace, the need to bring in some more welfare measures was strongly felt in party circles, he said, explaining the rationale behind these announcements.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing parity in petrol and cooking gas prices with Chandigarh and neighbouring states, he said: “It was not fair that the people of Punjab had to pay more for the same amenity for which others were paying less.”

He said taxes for petrol pumps would be rationalised to make them on a par with others. This will help bring down the petrol price by about Rs 3 per litre, he said, adding the cooking gas price would come down to Rs 15 per cylinder through the initiative.

‘READY TO GO TO JAIL TO SAVE STATE WATER’

The state Congress chief also said he was ready to go to jail in defiance of the court orders on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute. “I will defy any orders against the state to save its water. I urge people to help the Congress gain two-third majority so that it can take tough decisions in the interest of the state,” he said.

If the canal is constructed, around 10 lakh acres in southern Punjab would go dry. If the Congress gets two-third majority, it will prevent this by bringing in tough legislation against construction of SYL canal in the assembly, he said.

‘AAP VOLUNTEERS FROM OUTSIDE MUST LEAVE’

Citing law and order problem, Amarinder asked the Election Commission (EC) to send back AAP volunteers from outside the state.

He said he had written to the EC to take cognisance of the fact that AAP had inducted more than 27,000 Punjabi-origin people settled elsewhere, including foreign nationals, and 40,000 volunteers from other states to campaign for their candidates for assembly polls.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, outsiders cannot stay in Punjab for elections on the appointed dates and are supposed to leave the state 48 hours before the polling, he said in his letter.

(With PTI inputs)