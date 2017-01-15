Puns, satire aplenty at Bhagwant Mann’s Mullanpur rally

The star campaigner of the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhagwant Mann, left everyone in splits as he took digs on the ruling SAD-BJP alliance and the Congress at a rally in Mullanpur in support of AAP’s Kharar candidate Kanwar Sandhu.

Behind all the satire and the puns was a caustic attack on the Badal government, highlighting drug menace, corruption, farmer suicides and dynasty politics as some of the issues plaguing the state. The crowd burst into laughter when he said, “Thank god, the owner of Facebook lives in America. Otherwise, the Badals would have falsely implicated him in a drug case for showing the AAP on Facebook. After that, they would have changed Facebook’s name to Facebook Orbit, Nanni Chaan Twitter, Chitta WhatsApp, Badal Google.”

Without sparing the Congress, he said, “Chahunda hai Punjab Capt di haar lagatar teeji vaar (Punjab wants the Captain to consecutively lose the third time). He added that the Shiromani Akali Dal had a new name - Son and Dad. The Akalis were making father-son combos of Badal, Maluka, Dhindsa, Langah, Bhunder, Chandumajra and Tota.

Up to noon, only a few party workers were spotted making arrangements at the stage, putting up flags and gathering supporters. Some local party leaders took to the stage to condemn the ruling party. Folk singer Bhupinder Babbal also tried entertaining the audience but could croon only one number due to a technical glitch in the sound system.

After about 12.30pm, supporters started pouring in raising slogans in favour of the AAP and by the time Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann turned up at around 1.40pm, the crowd swelled and the pandal was full with many people sitting on the ground and standing on the road to hear the comedian-turned-politician speak.

Playing to the gallery like always, Mann did not disappoint the crowd using satire and puns to attack his rivals. While entering and leaving the venue, Mann was thronged by supporters and workers asking for a click and he obliged them all. Urging party volunteers and workers to stick together, Mann said, “Both Capt Amarinder Singh and the Badals were one. They never spoke against each other.”

He added, “We will declare February 4 a holiday on account of Punjab Independence Day after rooting out the Akalis.” Concluding his speech in his usual ‘kikli’ (couplet), Mann mocked the Badals. However, he did not clarify who will be the CM candidate from the party. He added that the decision will be taken after consultation with people, party volunteers and workers.