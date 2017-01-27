 Rahul Gandhi declares Capt Amarinder as Cong’s CM face for Punjab | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Rahul Gandhi declares Capt Amarinder as Cong’s CM face for Punjab

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 27, 2017 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Timnes, Majithia (Punjab)
Highlight Story

Rahul Gandhi made the announcement while addressing a rally in Majitha assembly segment in Amritsar district on Friday.(HT File )

Ending all speculations, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi announced Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate of Congress party in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a rally in Majitha assembly segment in Amritsar district on Friday.

While making the announcement during his speech, Rahul Gandhi said that “Our CM will be a Punjabi. Here he is sitting. Capt. Amarinder Singh will be our chief minister.”

As soon as Rahul Gandhi made this announcement, Amarinder stood up and was congratulated by fellow party leaders on the stage.

tags

more from Punjab-Election-2017

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you