Rahul Gandhi declares Capt Amarinder as Cong’s CM face for Punjab

Ending all speculations, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi announced Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate of Congress party in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a rally in Majitha assembly segment in Amritsar district on Friday.

While making the announcement during his speech, Rahul Gandhi said that “Our CM will be a Punjabi. Here he is sitting. Capt. Amarinder Singh will be our chief minister.”

As soon as Rahul Gandhi made this announcement, Amarinder stood up and was congratulated by fellow party leaders on the stage.